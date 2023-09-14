Check Telangana Weather Update Today
14 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Telangana and issued yellow alert for the next two days.
A low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal and is currently situated near west-central Bay of Bengal.
The cyclonic circulation is expected to intensify over next 24 hours and will move across Odisha, Chhattisgarh.
Telangana is expected to get overcast sky with periods of light to moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours.
IMD has also predicted rainfall and thunderstorm for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha till Sunday.
The weather office has predicted heavy rains for Odisha on Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh is also expected to get heavy rains because of the low pressure.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday.
IMD has predicted rain, lightning thundershowers at some places in Lucknow on 14 September.
Delhi is expected to have cloudy sky with light rains during the day.
IMD has predicted heavy rains for some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Telangana Weather Update: State to Receive Heavy Rains From Sept 13