10 Must Visit Temples in South India

03 Apr, 2023

Thillai Nataraja Mandir, Chidambaram

Thillai Nataraja Temple, also referred as the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, is a Hindu temple dedicated to Nataraja (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

Ramanathaswamy Mandir, Rameswaram

Ramanathaswamy Temple is a temple dedicated to lord Shiva located on Rameswaram island in the state of Tamil Nadu (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

Kotilingeshwara Mandir, Kolar

The Kotilingeshwara Temple lies in a very small village named Kammasandra in the Kolar district. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

Jambukeswarar Mandir, Tiruchirappalli

Jambukeswarar Temple, Thiruvanaikaval is a famous Shiva temple in Tiruchirapalli district (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

Gangaikonda Cholapuram Mandir

This temple is a living history of the Cholas in stone from the period of Rajendra-I and a beautiful gallery of Chola art and architecture. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

Ekambareswarar Mandir, Kanchipuram

Ekambareswarar Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the deity Shiva, located in the town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

Brihadisvara Temple, Thanjavur

The Peruvudaiyar Temple is located in the city of Thanjavur, about 350 kilometres (220 mi) southwest of Chennai. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

Annamalaiyar Arunachaleswarar, Tiruvannamalai

Arunachalesvara Temple (also called Annamalaiyar Temple) is a Hindu temple dedicated to the deity Shiva, located at the base of Arunachala hill (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

Airavateshwar Mandir, Kumbakonam

Airavatesvara Temple is a Hindu temple of Dravidian architecture located in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur District in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)

03 Apr, 2023

