Chennai Cyclone Michaung: 10 Horrifying Visuals as Car Washes Away in Heavy Rainfall
04 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
A still of a viral video from Apartment in Pallikaranai, Chennai
All the ground operations are suspended at Chennai Airport.
One of the visible unfortunate things about Cyclone Michaung in Chennai is the uprooting of several large trees in Chennai.
The Marina beach in Chennai has been inundated due to Cyclone Michaung
Boats are out in Chennai so that people can commute
Trains cancelled in Chennai after water level breaches danger mark
A car was seen stuck in the massive waterlogging in Chennai's Velachery and Pallikaranai areas
Cyclone Michaung is certainly worse than 2015 rains in Adyar. Water level rising steadily.
Unsung Heroes Of Chennai, a vegetable seller who is struggling to give the essentials to the needy
