Check Chennai Weather Update Today
18 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
As New Zealand Vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup will start at 2 PM, IMD has predicted a sunny weather for Chennai.
However, the IMD said the temperatures will drop down to 29°C, but the evening will be very humid.
The weather office said there is no chance of any rain on 18 October in Chennai.
The daytime temperature in Chennai will reach a maximum of 32°C.
IMD said many parts of northwest and south India received rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from entire East and Northeast India; some more parts of Andhra Pradesh and remaining parts of Telangana on October 17.
The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Northwest India, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.
IMD said similar weather patterns will continue in South India.
The IMD had predicted thunderstorms and lightning on October 17 in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka.
