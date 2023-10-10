Check Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today
10 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains for Tamil Nadu till October 11.
As per the IMD, Tamil Nadu may experience sporadic rain with lightning till October 11.
Karnataka will experience heavy rains on October 10 and Kerala on October 12.
Heavy rain alert has been issued in various states till Thursday.
IMD has predicted heavy rains for Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep.
Heavy rains have been predicted for Kerala for the next three days.
West Bengal, Sikkim will also witness light to moderate showers from October 13, IMD said.
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms are predicted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 10.
IMD said there is chance of light drizzle, cloudy sky in Delhi on October 10.
Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on October 14-15.
