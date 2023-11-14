Check Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today
14 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as per the prediction by the IMD.
IMD has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for November 13 and 14.
Due to heavy rains, schools and colleges have been shut in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram districts.
The IMD has warned of squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 55 kmph, heightening concerns about safety.
As per weather department, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to record a rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm.
Nagapattinam was brought to a standstill due to heavy rain as waterlogging was witnessed.
Triggered by a cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form in the south east Bay of Bengal, the MET office says.
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 13th and 14th.
Since the beginning of November 2023, Tamil Nadu has been raining widely.
Waterlogging was reported in Erode because of the continuous heavy rainfall.
Check latest updates on Tamil Nadu rains on IMD's official website.
