Check Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today
15 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains for 8 districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
The districts include Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai.
Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
Due to heavy rains, many districts declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and educational institutes.
Schools were closed in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore districts.
Weather office has predicted heavy rainfall for various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next two days.
Heavy rains likely in Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai on Nove 16, 17.
Heavy rains also predicted in Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore on Nov 16, 17.
School holidays have been declared in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts on November 15 amid heavy rains.
The Cuddalore district is experiencing rough seas due to the overturning circulation in the Bay of Bengal.
State Disaster Management said the state has taken precautionary measures and the situation is under control now.
