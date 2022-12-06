Heavy Rains in TN From Dec 8

The IMD issued red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for 8 December and predicted heavy rainfall due to depression.

06 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Red Alert Issued For 13 Districts

The IMD issued Red Alert in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam of Tamil Nadu.

Depression Likely To Intensify

The IMD said low pressure is likely to intensify and to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone To Impact Puducherry, Andhra

The cyclonic storm is likely to impact Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

NDRF Deploys 6 Teams

Due to heavy rainfall prediction on 8 December, six teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Tamil Nadu.

