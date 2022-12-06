The IMD issued red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for 8 December and predicted heavy rainfall due to depression.
The IMD issued Red Alert in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam of Tamil Nadu.
The IMD said low pressure is likely to intensify and to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.
The cyclonic storm is likely to impact Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Due to heavy rainfall prediction on 8 December, six teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Tamil Nadu.
