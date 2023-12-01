Check Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today
01 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for Chennai and other districts till December 4.
Tamil Nadu faced waterlogging and flood like situation after heavy rainfall in the past few days.
Heavy rains with lightning is likely in Chennai and five other districts in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
The worst affected areas include Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Kanchipuram.
IMD has issued orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next few days.
IMD has also issued orange alert for Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the next few days.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 1.
Rainfall is predicted for Andhra Pradesh while heavy rainfall is likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of shallow fog in the morning on Friday.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema on December 3-4.
Thanks For Reading!
