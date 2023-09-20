Check Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today
20 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Madurai.
IMD said the southwest monsoon will bring widespread rainfall to both Southern and Northern parts of Tamil Nadu.
Chennai will witness cloudy sky with moderate rains for the next 24 hours.
Apart from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will also witness light to moderate rain with thunderstorms today.
IMD also said Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha will witness heavy rains.
The Met office has issued Orange warning and Yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha.
West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar will witness heavy rains till September 22.
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness heavy rains will September 22.
IMD said a low-pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal which will bring heavy rains.
