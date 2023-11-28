Check Tamil Nadu Weather Today
28 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for several places including Chennai today.
Other places that will witness rain include Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Mayilduthurai, Aryalur.
Perambalur, Vellore and Tirupattur districts will witness heavy rains today.
Light rains predicted for Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvannamalai.
Ranipet, Thoothukudi and Ramanatapuram districts will also witness light rains today.
Heavy rainfall was witnessed in many areas of Chennai on Monday evening.
Chennai has been receiving unseasonal rainfall for the past 3-4 days.
Maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 to 32 degrees Celsius in Chennai today.
Several districts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing downpours over the past few days.
Heavy rain in Chennai on Saturday lead to waterlogging in many areas and prompted closure of schools in the city.
Apart from Tamil Nadu, IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
