Check Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today
31 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for 16 districts of Tamil Nadu for Thursday.
The districts that will get heavy rains include Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi.
Heavy rain is also expected in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Ranipet.
Heavy rain with thunderstorms is also expected in some areas in Chennai during the evening.
IMD also predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of India till September 3.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura are likely to witness heavy rainfall till September 1.
Heavy rainfall is also predicted for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
