Check Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today
26 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted heavy rains for Tamil Nadu for next 7 days.
IMD has also issued an orange alert for several parts of Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic circulation coastal areas.
As per weather office, heavy rain is likely to occur in Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur.
Light rain has been predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions till Thursday.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu including the Vellore district on Monday.
Schools were closed for classes 1 to 5 in Vellore and Ranipat districts due to rainfall.
Tamil Nadu will witness heavy rains till Thursday, IMD said.
On Friday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For Coimbatore, Madurai