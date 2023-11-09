Check Weather Update Today
09 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday.
The weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the southern Peninsula of India.
Five districts in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, Dinidigul declared a holiday for schools.
Because of heavy rains, two trains on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway section were cancelled.
Several regions of south India have been experiencing substantial rainfall this week.
IMD has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in various districts of Southern states.
Western Disturbance triggered heavy rainfall in the Western Himalayan Region till November 10.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra in the coming three days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Coastal Karnataka on November 9.
Check IMD official website for latest weather updates.
It will be normal weather for rest of the states in India.
