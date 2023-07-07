Top 10 Incredible Railway Stations In Tamil Nadu
07 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Chennai Central is biggest railway station in south India and 5th largest in India.
Chennai Egmore is a railway station in Chennai and is one of the four intercity railway terminals in the city.
Coimbatore Junction is the busiest railway station and big in terms of revenue collection.
Erode Junction is very clean and neat, and fully secured by police.
Katpadi Junction is an A-category junction with NSG 2 ranking in Vellore.
Madurai Junction is the primary railway station serving the city of Madurai.
Tiruchirappalli Junction is one of the best junctions in terms of cleanliness.
Villupuram Junction is one of the neat and cleanest railway stations in Tamil Nadu.
