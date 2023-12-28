God of War (2018): The critically-acclaimed reboot of the original God Of War.

Horizon Zero Dawn: A high-octane action RPG that redefined the genre

Marvel's Spider-Man: Took the best elements from Arkham games and perfected them.

Ghost Of Tsushima: Best Samurai game ever

God of War: Ragnarok : The epic culmination of Kratos's Norse saga

Days Gone: Bikes, zombies, guns and a massive open world. Enough said.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Perfected what the first one did.

Gran Turismo 7: One of the best last gen driving-simulator games.

The Last of Us II: Joel's tragic end and Elle's coming of age

Bloodborne: Best Soulslike in years

