Electroshock Therapy: Dr. Lauretta Bender believed electroshock therapy could treat social issues and mental illnesses.
01 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Limb Regeneration: Human limb regenerative powder was developed by University of Pittsburgh from pig bladder to make new tissues.
Operation Midnight Climax: In 1950s, CIA sponsored research to study effects of LSD and mind-altering chemicals. It was grossly inhuman.
Removing Body Parts To Cure Insanity: Dr. Henry Cotton believed that diseased internal organs caused insanity hence he would cut them.
Monkey Despair: Psychologist Harry Harlow separated baby monkeys from mothers for study, they became psychotic and could not be treated.
Human-brained Mouse: At Salk Institute, United States, researchers grew human brain cells out of stem cells injected into mice.
Sex Reassignment: Psychologist John William Money performed sexual reassignment surgery on a baby boy but it failed miserably.
Emma Eckstein Case: In 1890s, Sigmund Freud treated his patient for hysteria by cauterizing her nose. She was left permanently disfigured.
Spider Goat: At Utah State University, scientists genetically engineered goats that could produce milk containing proteins found in spider silk.
Unit 731: During WW II, Japanese Army performed chemical & biological warfare experiments on humans; surgeries without anaesthesia.
