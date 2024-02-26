10 Steps To Ensure Facebook Account Security

26 Feb, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Updating Password: Accounts Centre>Password Security> Login Recovery>Change Passowrd

Secure Two-Factor Authentication: Accounts Centre>Password Security>Two Factor Authentication>Password Security>Two Factor Authentication

Enable Login Alert: Account Center>Password and Security>Security Checks>Login Alert

Review Active Sessions: Accounts Center>Password Security>Security Checks>Where You're Logged In

Secure Connected Email Using For Login

Safeguard Privacy By Keeping Friends List Privacy private.

Review App Permissions and Remove Unwanted, Unsanctioned Authorisations to prevent data breach.

Stay Vigilant Against Phishing Scam By Reporting Them Through Help Centre

Use Private Browsing in non-owned systems to Prevent Saving Login Information

Minimize Publicly Shared Information On Account To Avoid Being Target Of Hackers, Exploiters

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Budget Friendly Smartwatches Under Rs 5000

 Find Out More