10 Steps To Ensure Facebook Account Security
26 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Updating Password: Accounts Centre>Password Security> Login Recovery>Change Passowrd
Secure Two-Factor Authentication: Accounts Centre>Password Security>Two Factor Authentication>Password Security>Two Factor Authentication
Enable Login Alert: Account Center>Password and Security>Security Checks>Login Alert
Review Active Sessions: Accounts Center>Password Security>Security Checks>Where You're Logged In
Secure Connected Email Using For Login
Safeguard Privacy By Keeping Friends List Privacy private.
Review App Permissions and Remove Unwanted, Unsanctioned Authorisations to prevent data breach.
Stay Vigilant Against Phishing Scam By Reporting Them Through Help Centre
Use Private Browsing in non-owned systems to Prevent Saving Login Information
Minimize Publicly Shared Information On Account To Avoid Being Target Of Hackers, Exploiters
