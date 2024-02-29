10 Stylish Smartwatches For Men
29 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4: Premium luxury smartwatch experience.
FireBoltt Ring Plus: Extremely affordable, Bluetooth calling with a built-in speaker, several health features.
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: Budget-friendly smartwatch, large bright display, Bluetooth calling.
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: Luxurious materials (titanium/ceramic options), ECG support, extended battery life.
Amazfit GTR 4: Long battery life, stylish classic watch design, affordable price point.
Fitbit Sense 2: Best-in-class stress management tools, long battery life, accessible health tracking.
Garmin Epix (Gen 2): Rugged adventure smartwatch, exceptional battery life, vivid AMOLED display
Fossil Gen 6: Classic watch styling meets modern tech, runs on the latest Wear OS 3.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Excellent choice for Android users, refined design, advanced body composition analysis.
Apple Watch Series 9: The ultimate smartwatch for iPhone users, unparalleled integration with iOS, robust health tracking.
