10 Ways To Craft Compelling Web Stories
15 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Hook 'em early Start with a captivating first page – a stunning image, a surprising fact, or an intriguing question. Grab attention and make viewers want to swipe through.
Embrace the visual feast- Images, videos, and GIFs are your allies. Use high-quality visuals that complement your narrative and evoke emotions. Don't just tell, show!
Experiment and iterate- Don't be afraid to try new formats, styles, and themes.
Find your niche- Tailor your stories to your audience's interests. Whether it's travel hacks, DIY projects, or inspiring personal journeys, focus on what resonates with your community.
Optimize for mobile- Vertical formats, readable text, and visually-rich content are key.
Leave a lasting impression- End with a bang! A thought-provoking question, a call to action, or a closing image that lingers in the mind.
Educate and entertain- Blend valuable insights with engaging storytelling.
Play with interactivity- Quizzes, polls, and tap to learn more options can boost engagement and keep viewers actively involved.
Keep it bite-sized- Web stories are for on-the-go consumption. Aim for a concise, focused narrative with a clear arc in just a few pages.
Focus on emotions and experiences Elicit feelings, not just information. Share a heartwarming moment, a relatable struggle, or a glimpse into a unique perspective. Make your story personal and im
