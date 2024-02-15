10 Wireless Surround Sound System For An Immersive Viewing Experience

15 Feb, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Surround sound systems enhances the way you experience entertainment at home and in the cinema by creating the optimal environment for all of your favorite content. Here are 10 wireless surround sound systems to consider.

Sony HT-S700RF: features Dolby Atmos thrills, wireless surround, powerful bass

JBL Bar 9.1: boasts true wireless surround, big sound, detachable speakers

Samsung HW-Q950A: with 11.1 channels, powerful & clear sound with Q-Symphony

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: promises spacious sound, built-in voice assistant.

LG SN11RG: promises crystal clear AI sound, wireless surround & subwoofer.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar: With virtual 3D audio, no extra speakers needed.

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4: features immersive Dolby Atmos, powerful 1000W

Bluesound PULSE: With Hi-fi sound, wireless, multi-room audio.

Sonos Arc: sports seamless multi-room, easy setup, Dolby Atmos & bass.

Denon Home 550: comes with multi-room with Alexa & Assistant, wireless surround.

