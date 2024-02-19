5 Budget Friendly Smartphones Under Rs 15000 in India.

19 Feb, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

While flagship smartphones boast impressive features, spending Rs 80-90k is not necessary for a satisfying Android experience nowadays.

If you’re in need of a new smartphone and have a budget of approximately Rs 15000, here are numerous excellent options available.

Infinix Hot 30 5G: Priced at Rs 12,499

Moto G34 5G: Priced at Rs 10,999.

Redmi 12 5G: Price Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo 50A: Priced at Rs 13,499

Samsung Galaxy M32: Priced at Rs 14,999

Thanks For Reading!

