5 Budget Friendly Smartphones Under Rs 15000 in India.
19 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
While flagship smartphones boast impressive features, spending Rs 80-90k is not necessary for a satisfying Android experience nowadays.
If you’re in need of a new smartphone and have a budget of approximately Rs 15000, here are numerous excellent options available.
Infinix Hot 30 5G: Priced at Rs 12,499
Moto G34 5G: Priced at Rs 10,999.
Redmi 12 5G: Price Rs 11,999.
Realme Narzo 50A: Priced at Rs 13,499
Samsung Galaxy M32: Priced at Rs 14,999
