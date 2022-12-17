Social Justice

Social justice campaigns are widely circulated on Instagram and this is likely to take a centrestage on 2023.

17 Dec, 2022

Snigdha Choudhury

Insta shopping

Shopping on Instagram have become more easier now and this will evolve more next year!

17 Dec, 2022

Video Memes

Video Memes are hilarious and impactful and we can't seem to stop forwarding it to our friends!

17 Dec, 2022

Dance revolutions

Dancing to latest popular songs have become a trend on Instagram and this willn stay in 2023.

17 Dec, 2022

Reels

Just like TikTok, Instagram Reels are the real deal now and this will go on till 2023.

17 Dec, 2022

