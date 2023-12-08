5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 25,000
08 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
iQOO Z7 Pro sports a sizable 6.74-inch display with full HD resolution.
iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support.
Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness.
Realme 11 Pro 5G is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processors built on a 6nm manufacturing process.
Realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
Powering the Vivo T2 Pro 5G is a 4,600mAh battery, supported by Vivo's 66W fast charging technology.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Social Media Apps by Monthly Active Users