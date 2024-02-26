5 Tips To Secure UPI Payments
25 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Create Secure UPI PIN to secure authorised transactions.
Beware of Phishing from untrusted source downloads, website links, etc.
Regularly monitor transactions and monitor for suspicious activity.
Use authentic UPI apps, and be wary of fake offs of big tech comparies: PayTM,
Enable UPI Safety Features
Refrain from making UPI payments or accessing sensitive information while connected to public Wi-Fi networks
Keep your smartphone's operating system and UPI apps updated to the latest security patches and features
