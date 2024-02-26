5 Tips To Secure UPI Payments

25 Feb, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Create Secure UPI PIN to secure authorised transactions.

Beware of Phishing from untrusted source downloads, website links, etc.

Regularly monitor transactions and monitor for suspicious activity.

Use authentic UPI apps, and be wary of fake offs of big tech comparies: PayTM,

Enable UPI Safety Features

Refrain from making UPI payments or accessing sensitive information while connected to public Wi-Fi networks

Keep your smartphone's operating system and UPI apps updated to the latest security patches and features

