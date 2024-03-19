6 Things To Know About Google CEO Sundar Pichai

18 Mar, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Born - The Indian-American executive was born on June 10, 1972 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India

Full Name - the Google CEO's full name is Pichai Sundararajan

School - Sundar Pichai completed his schooling from Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Chennai, and Class XII from Vana Vani school

Net Worth - As per reports in 2022, Pichai received a total compensation of $226 million! Pichai's net worth is said to be approximately $1.66 billion

Most influential in the world - "Sundar Pichai has been named in TIME's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world twice-- in 2016 and 2020

Pichai is married to Anjali Pichai and has two children. Anjali is originally from Kota, India

