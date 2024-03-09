7 Productivity Apps For Office Use

Todoist: A to-do list app that helps in balancing power and simplicity, offering a free version and a paid version starting from $5/month.
Google Calendar: A calendar app that seamlessly integrates with other calendar services, available for free with a Google account
Grammarly: A writing assistant app that goes beyond basic spell checking, offering advice tailored to different types of writing, with various pricing options
Trello: A project management tool that visualizes projects by organizing tasks on boards, available for both Android and iOS
Forest: An app focused on enhancing concentration by planting virtual trees, aiding in maintaining focus and reducing distractions
Mindfulness: An app for meditation and improving mental health through mindfulness techniques, offering various meditation exercises and progress tracking features
Slack: A team communication tool facilitating real-time messages, file sharing, group chats, video calls, and integrations with other tools like Google Drive or Trello, enhancing collaboration and productivity