7 Top WhatsApp Features

Starting from Undo button to Avatars, WhatsApp recently introduced several fascinating features to improve overall user experience.

20 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Undo Button

WhatsApp Undo Button will allow users to undo the accidentally pressed on ‘Delete for me’ button instead of ‘Delete for everyone’.

20 Dec, 2022

Call Links

With this new feature, the WhatsApp Users can now create and share links to invite other people to a group call.

20 Dec, 2022

Digital Avatar

With this new feature from WhatsApp, the users can use personalized digital avatar as profile photo and share with other friends and family.

20 Dec, 2022

Chat With Yourself

In this new feature, WhatsApp brings the ability to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on the app.

20 Dec, 2022

Polls In Personal Chats

WhatsApp recently introduced WhatsApp Polls to allow users to create polls in personal chats.

20 Dec, 2022

Mute Participants In Calls

With this new feature, WhatsApp allows the users to mute or message participants separately.

20 Dec, 2022

Filter Group Chat

20 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pooja Hegde Aces Street-Style in Vintage Wash Jogger Set Worth Rs 12k

 Find Out More