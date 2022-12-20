Starting from Undo button to Avatars, WhatsApp recently introduced several fascinating features to improve overall user experience.
WhatsApp Undo Button will allow users to undo the accidentally pressed on ‘Delete for me’ button instead of ‘Delete for everyone’.
With this new feature, the WhatsApp Users can now create and share links to invite other people to a group call.
With this new feature from WhatsApp, the users can use personalized digital avatar as profile photo and share with other friends and family.
In this new feature, WhatsApp brings the ability to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on the app.
WhatsApp recently introduced WhatsApp Polls to allow users to create polls in personal chats.
With this new feature, WhatsApp allows the users to mute or message participants separately.
