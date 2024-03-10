7 Xiaomi 14 Ultra Alternatives To Consider
10 Mar, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts at Rs 1,29,999 with 200MP camera.
Xiaomi 14: Priced at Rs 69,999 with Leica Camera setup as Ultra.
OnePlus 12: Priced at Rs 64,999 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
Apple iPhone 15: Priced at Rs 72,999 with A16 Bionic chipset and 48 MP camera.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Priced at Rs 74,999 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and 120Hz display.
Google Pixel 8: Priced at Rs 75,999 with Google Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual rear camera setup (50MP), and a fast-charging 4,575 mAh battery.
iQOO 12: Priced at Rs 52,999 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a triple rear camera setup (50MP primary sensor).
