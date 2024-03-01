8 ChatGPT Alternatives You MUST Try
29 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Developed by Google AI, Gemini is a powerful language model similar to ChatGPT, offering various capabilities like text generation, translation, and code completion.
Integrated within the Microsoft Edge browser and Bing app, Copilot AI is a conversational search engine that provides information in a chat-like format.
This AI-powered search engine by Perplexity AI leverages OpenAI's GPT-3.5 API to answer your questions in a comprehensive and informative way.
If you're looking for a user-friendly and creative language model, Chatsonic is a good choice.
Developed by Betaworks, Claude 2.1 is a large language model known for its informative and comprehensive responses.
This open-source platform provides access to various pre-trained language models, including some competitors to ChatGPT.
As the name suggests, Pi aims to be your personal AI assistant, offering various functionalities beyond simple conversation.
Developed by the creators of ChatGPT, OpenAI Playground provides a platform to experiment with various OpenAI models, including GPT-3.
