Aadhaar Hacks: How To Update EKYC for Aadhaar Card Online
24 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Visit the UIDAI website: Go to the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI): https://uidai.gov.in/
Log in or Register: If you haven't already, you'll need to create an account or log in using your existing credentials.
Click on "My Aadhaar": Once logged in, navigate to the "My Aadhaar" section on the homepage.
Select "Update Aadhaar Details": You'll see various options under "My Aadhaar". Choose "Update Aadhaar Details", then choose information you want yo update.
Verify your Aadhaar: To proceed, you'll need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code. Click on "Request OTP".
Enter the OTP: You'll receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click on "Validate OTP".
Update your details: Now, you can edit the specific information you chose in step 5. Make sure all the details are accurate and complete.
Review and submit: Carefully review the updated information before submitting. Once confirmed, click on "Submit Update Request".
Download update confirmation: You'll receive a confirmation message and a Unique Update Reference Number (URN). Download to save it for future reference.
