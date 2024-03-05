Adam Mosseri Education Qualification

05 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Adam Mosseri is an American businessman and the head of Instagram.

He formerly was an executive at Facebook, which owns Instagram.

Mosseri was born in New York City to an Egyptian-Israeli Jewish father and an Irish Catholic mother

He attended New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study to study media and information design

Mosseri graduated with a bachelor's degree in information design in 2005

He was raised in Chappaqua, New York and went to Horace Greeley High School.

He is the older brother of composer Emile Mosseri.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Smartwatches Under Rs 10,000 - InList

 Find Out More