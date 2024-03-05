Adam Mosseri Education Qualification
05 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Adam Mosseri is an American businessman and the head of Instagram.
He formerly was an executive at Facebook, which owns Instagram.
Mosseri was born in New York City to an Egyptian-Israeli Jewish father and an Irish Catholic mother
He attended New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study to study media and information design
Mosseri graduated with a bachelor's degree in information design in 2005
He was raised in Chappaqua, New York and went to Horace Greeley High School.
He is the older brother of composer Emile Mosseri.
