AI artist has imagined the future of India if we continue cutting down trees without restraint.
In his vision, children will be forced to live with heavy gas masks due to the severe pollution in the air.
Students will have to wear these masks even when going to school. (Photo/Instagram: Sahid)
The absence of trees will lead to the extinction of forests, resulting in a lack of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The AI-generated images depict a landscape devoid of trees, replaced by concrete jungles.
If we do not put a halt to deforestation, the future generations will be trapped in devastating conditions.
The artists also envision a scenario where the country becomes a gas chamber, yet humans continue to fight over borders.
