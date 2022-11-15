5G services are currently available at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee city, Huda city centre, Gurugram National Highway.
15 Nov, 2022
Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.
Airtel customers in Gurugram can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, said Nidhi Lauria, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Delhi-NCR.
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
Before Gurugram, Airtel kicked off 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.
