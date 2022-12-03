Reading Mode

03 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

03 Dec, 2022

What is Digital Car Key

It will enable user to lock, unlock and start a compatible car using phone remotely. Also, users can view who has access to their car from phone’s digital wallet app.

03 Dec, 2022

Digital Car Key on THESE Phones

According to Verge, this feature will be initially shared to Pixel 6 and iPhone devices and expand to phones running on Android versions 12 or higher.

03 Dec, 2022

03 Dec, 2022

Google TV Direct Casting

Users will now be able to cast from Google TV app to a compatible TV with a single tap.

03 Dec, 2022

