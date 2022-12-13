Go to Bluetooth Settings on an Android device. Enable Bluetooth and click on tap on the Pair a new device.
Step 2: Press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case for about five seconds until the status light starts to flash white
Step 3: AirPods Pro will appear in the Available Devices section of the Android device.
Step 4: Click on its name and select the Pair option from the menu displayed.
STEP5. After pairing, users can also provide access to their contacts and call history.
