Apple iPad Pro 2024: Expected Features
07 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Apple iPad Pro 2024 is expected to be launched soon and the device is expected to come up with many exciting features.
The new Apple iPad Pro is likely to come with an OLED screen that will offer better brightness.
Apple might bump up the screen size of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to 13 inches.
Apple might increase the price of the new iPads by a considerable margin.
Price of Apple iPad Pro would shoot up from current respective starting prices of $799 and $1,099.
Apple iPad Pro 2024 is rumoured to be powered by Apple's latest developed M3 chip.
Another feature to look out for in Apple iPad Pro 2024 is the Magic Keyboard.
Magic Keyboard in Apple iPad Pro 2024 might improve the navigation and control for its users.
The latest upgrades on Apple iPad Pro 2024 will likely enhance the overall iPad experience for users.
Apple iPad Pro 2024 might come up with significant updates to the iPad lineup in years from Apple.
iPad Air may also get some upgrades including a 12.9-inch screen compared to the iPad Air 2022’s 10.9-inch display.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How to Secure Your WhatsApp Chats: 9 Tips