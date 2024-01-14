Apple iPhone 15 At Rs 66,999 On The Flipkart Republic Day Sale
14 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Base Variant: Buy iPhone 15 in various colors for Rs 66,999 on Flipkart.
Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 54,990 discount depending on your old phone on Flipkart.
Extra Savings: Get Rs 750 off with ICICI or Bank of Baroda credit card on Flipkart.
Amazon, Apple Store Prices: iPhone 15 currently unavailable on Amazon,and is priced at Rs 79,900 on Apple Store
A Worthy Upgrade: iPhone 15 offers significant upgrades over iPhone 14 & 13.
Modern Design: New features include USB-C port and modern display with notch replaced by Dynamic Island.
Upgraded Camera: Improved 48MP primary camera for better photos.
Durable & Water-resistant: IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Secure & Up-to-date: Runs on iOS 17 with guaranteed 4+ major OS upgrades.
