Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to feature a Thunderbolt port for high-speed data transfer.
18 Nov, 2022
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, reports Gizmochina.
18 Nov, 2022
Thunderbolt port support in Apple iPhone 15 Pro is expected to offer a performance boost and faster data transfer speeds.
18 Nov, 2022
Apple in October this year was reportedly planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
18 Nov, 2022
The buttons in Apple iPhone 15 Pro could function similarly to the iPhone 7's solid-state home button, which the user can't physically press but vibrates in response to touch.
18 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!