Apple iPhone 16 Launch: Check Expected Features
15 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
After iPhone 15, now details about iPhone 16 models are starting to surface.
Analyst Jeff Pu said iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus could feature 8GB of RAM as standard.
Jeff Pu said iPhone 16 series could feature Apple 3nm chips across all models but in different configurations.
Along with new processor, iPhone 16 could feature 8GB RAM instead of the 6GB on the current generation models.
iPhone 16 Pro models could also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem.
iPhone 16 Pro could also feature an upgraded 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.
iPhone 16 would support the recently announced Wi-Fi 7, while the base models would support Wi-Fi 6E.
iPhone 16 Pro is likely to get upgraded ultra-wide camera, with a bump in resolution.
iPhone 16 models could get a larger ultra-wide sensor.
iPhone 16 Pro would get a tetraprism telephoto lens to bring the phone's optical zoom capabilities on par with Pro Max model.
Please note that it is all speculation for now, and Apple’s plans may change before the phones go into production.
