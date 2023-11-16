Apple iPhone 16: Check Expected Features

16 Nov, 2023

Manmath Nayak

According to MacRumors, iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a larger display around 6.3 inches.

iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature larger display of about 6.9 inches.

Apple is considering a design change for standard iPhone 16 models.

Apple could allow the devices to record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro, said MacRumors.

iPhone 16 models might include a new physical ‘Capture Button’.

iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to have improved 48MP Ultra Wide camera.

iPhone 16 Pro Max might be the first to have a super telephoto periscope camera.

iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to include 5x optical zoom, a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 models may see an expansion of the Action Button, a feature only available on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to feature an A17 chip.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How To Protect Your Privacy Online; 5 Tips

 Find Out More