Apple iPhone Users Can Now Create Their Own WhatsApp Stickers: Step By Step Guide Here
13 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
WhatsApp rolls out feature for iPhone users create, edit, and share their own stickers.
Turn photos into stickers or edit existing ones. Show off your creativity and make them your own!
The best part? Custom stickers save in your tray for future fun. Send them again and again!
Here is how to use the feature.
Creating a sticker is simple: 1. Open the sticker tray.
2. Choose "Create sticker."
3. Select a photo from your gallery. You can get as creative as you like!
4. Add text, drawings, or other stickers to personalize your masterpiece.
5. Share your creation with friends! Spread the sticker love.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Google Will Add More Real-Money Games In India To The Play Store