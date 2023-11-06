9 AI Images That Explores The Legacy Of Luv-Kush Ram and Sita's Twin Sons
In the ashram of Maharshi Valmiki, Lava and Kush were born.
Lord Ram and his wife Sita had two children: Luv and Kush. Following her exile from the Ayodhya kingdom, Sita sought refuge in Valmiki's ashram.
Sita had asked Valmiki to take her children as his disciples even before they were born.
Shikiji Valmiki taught both Luv and Kush the sons of Ram and Sita.
Maharshi Valmiki instructed them in the art of divine and celestial combat. So that no one on this earth could defeat them in battle, he made them archery experts.
They were proficient archers because of the guidance of Maharshi Valmiki, and they could shoot arrows faster than sound.
He taught them the art of singing and playing the veena after teaching them military skills. He instructed them on the Ramayana, penned by none other than Maharshi Valmiki.
Afterwards, Luv and Kush inspired the people of Ayodhya to love Sita by using their singing abilities.
