AI Generated Childhood Photos Of Pakistani Cricketers

13 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Pakistani cricketers' AI-generated childhood images would probably depict them as charming, innocent kids with the same facial features and attitudes as they do now.

Here are some instances of what Pakistani players AI-generated childhood images can be like:

Babar Azam's attractive face appears to be charming and at present he's a top Pakistani batsman 

AI produced the current Pakistan team being represented by these adorable young children.

Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's upcoming bowling sensation, was envisioned by AI as a little boy with a mischievous grin.

These lovely Pakistani players are prepared to face any squad on their path.

