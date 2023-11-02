Gandhari's Remarkable Sacrifice: The Real Reason She Blindfolded Herself
Gandhari was a part of Gandhar, which is modern-day Afghanistan. Put differently, she was as far away from Hastinapur as it was possible to be. She was not informed that her future husband was blind.
She promised to fulfill the primary purpose of Dhritarashtra's marriage to her, which was to use her as a companion and guide when he was without vision.
She chose to blindfold herself as a show of defiance rather than loyalty as a result.
When Gandhari saw her husband was being left out of all official decisions, she did the only thing she could to keep herself and her husband sane, she used her spiritual qualities of discipline and dedication.
As the years passed, she emerged as the Kauravas' lone advocate for Dharma. Even though their respective boys were killing each other, she stayed friends with Kunti for the whole of her life.
Gandhari's choice, made in a state of deep hatred, consequently left her imprisoned in a realm of darkness.
She decided to blindfold herself as a passive-aggressive form of protest. The ruling class in Hastinapur would tremble with regret or guilt whenever they saw her.
Gandhari's act of blindfolding was unrelated to love or sacrifice. She said it was exactly the reverse.
