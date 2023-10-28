AI Imagines HALLOWEEN Celebrations in Indian Village
Ahead of Halloween, an AI artist has imagined what it would look like if residents of a typical Indian village celebrated Halloween in their own style.
The artist imagines villagers decorating their village with scary pumpkin faces.
People can be seen dancing and celebrating the spooky festival.
Even pumpkin-faced aliens arrive in the village on their spaceship to celebrate Halloween.
Villagers are also seen wearing scary pumpkin face masks in the AI's imagination. | Photo: Sahid
Halloween is a celebration observed on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints' Day.
