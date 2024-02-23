How 3500 Years Old Varanasi Will Looklike 100 Years Ago, Check AI Images

Spiritual Hub: One of the oldest cities, Varanasi holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism.

Ganges River: Situated on the banks of Ganga River, Varanasi is a major pilgrimage destination.

Ghats: Varanasi is famous for its ghats. There are around 84 ghats in Varanasi, each with its own unique history and importance.

Spiritual Practices: Varanasi is a hub for learning and practicing various spiritual disciplines.

Banarasi Silk: Varanasi is renowned for its exquisite Banarasi silk sarees.

Aarti Ceremony: The Ganga Aarti performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat is a spiritually uplifting ritual that draws large crowds every evening.

Mystical Atmosphere: It is believed that dying in Varanasi and getting cremated can lead to liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

