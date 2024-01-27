Hulk to Iron Man: Superheroes Celebrate Republic Day In Style
An AI artist has reimagined what it would be like if superheroes and supervillains visited India to participate in the R-Day parade.
Well, you will be blown away after watching AI imagination.
Iron Man and Thanos took a photo in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
On the other hand, arch-rivals Batman and Joker posed in front of India Gate with the tri-colour in hand.
Wonder Woman and Dead Pool participated in the R-Day parade at Kartvya Path.
Captain America and Superman also participated in the grand parade.
Hulk and Dr Strange also marched with the Indian Army soldiers.
Thor and Loki took a selfie with the spectators. | Photo: Sahid
Spiderman and Venom posed at Kartvya Path.
