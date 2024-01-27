Hulk to Iron Man: Superheroes Celebrate Republic Day In Style

27 Jan, 2024

Joy Pillai

An AI artist has reimagined what it would be like if superheroes and supervillains visited India to participate in the R-Day parade.

Well, you will be blown away after watching AI imagination.

Iron Man and Thanos took a photo in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the other hand, arch-rivals Batman and Joker posed in front of India Gate with the tri-colour in hand.

Wonder Woman and Dead Pool participated in the R-Day parade at Kartvya Path.

Captain America and Superman also participated in the grand parade.

Hulk and Dr Strange also marched with the Indian Army soldiers.

Thor and Loki took a selfie with the spectators. | Photo: Sahid

Spiderman and Venom posed at Kartvya Path.

