INSIDE PICS! Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash, AI Style

03 Mar, 2024

Joy Pillai

As Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations started in Jamnagar with theme 'An Evening in Everland.'

Everybody wants to peek into the dazzling affair.

Well, here’s how an AI has imagined the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika.

The first pic that AI generated shows Anant and Radhika making a grand entry by walking on gold coins.

With dollar garland around neck, Mukesh Ambani welcomes the guests by offering gold bricks.

Guest can be seen enjoying Rs 500 notes as snacks in the AI imaginary.

AI imagined a chef cooking special dish with rupees and gold coins.

Anant Ambani can be seen sitting on a mountain of currency notes. | Photo: @Sahid

