Japan Earthquake, Tsunami: AI Imagines Horrific Moments Of January 1
Japan was hit by several powerful earthquakes on the day of New Year.
One of the quakes, that was of 7.6 magnitude, triggered infrastructure collapse.
The Met department has also issued tsunami warnings along Japan’s coastal regions.
Coastal regions such as Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama are in the radius of massive tsunami waves.
Moreover, some regions in North Korea and Russia are also bracing up for the impact of tsunami.
The powerful tremors started a fire and collapsed buildings on Japan's main island - Honshu.
A man lost his life in a building collapse in Ishikawa.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Unveiling 10 Most Beautiful Queens From Rajasthan Through The Lens of AI